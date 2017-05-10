NASHVILLE PUSSY - Rare House Of Blues “Green Room Tales” Video Streaming

During the Motörhead and Supersuckers tour in 2000, House Of Blues caught up with Nashville Pussy for an interview. They talked about the many rumors that surrounded them at the time and a shotgun wedding. Watch this rare “Green Room Tales” episode:

"It's just been confirmed, big news," Nashville Pussy vocalist and rhythm guitarist Blaine Cartwright recently revealed. "We are scheduled to go to Glasgow, Kentucky in late September to make the next record. Daniel Rey (Ramones, The Misfits) will be producing, David Barrick - who did Say Something Nasty - will be engineering. I'm not sure what record company's going to put it out yet; we'll have to see about that. As far as what it's going to sound like, let's just say it'll sound like if The Sex Pistols did Physical Graffiti (by Led Zeppelin)."

Stay tuned for updates.