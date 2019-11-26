NASTY Sign To Century Media Records

Century Media Records has announced the signing of Nasty. With their tireless work ethic and positive attitude, the metallic hardcore powerhouse from Germany and Belgium has become an international force, playing anywhere from Europe, US, Russia, Brazil, Japan, China and Korea. They also joined in countless well-known festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Hellfest, Graspop Metal Meeting, With Full Force, Resurrection Fest and many more.

Fellow friends from other bands are excited to welcome Nasty to the Century Media roster:

Heaven Shall Burn: “After just visiting us in the studio to lay down some tunes for our upcoming album they have joined the same label. Congratulations! Welcome to the pack!”

Caliban’s Marc Görtz (guitars): ”One of the, if not THE heaviest and most aggressive band from Germany! They are hard-working and a guarantee for energetic live shows! Matthi’s vocals on ‘Ich blute für Dich’ were one of a kind!”

Andy Dörner (vocals) adds: “Finally! It was high time and I am happy that our Circle of Friends within the Century Media family has been extended by another ferocious power and force. I have a lot of respect for the guys in Nasty. It doesn’t get much heavier when it comes to breakdowns… Chapeau and welcome to the family!”

Stay tuned for more news from four dudes doing fucked up music for a fucked up world.

Nasty are:

Paddy - Guitar

Nash - Drums

Matthi - Vocals

Berri - Bass