NECROPHAGIST Announces Epitaph Vinyl Repress; Video Trailer Posted

Necrophagist's seminal, tech-death masterpiece, Epitaph, is once again available on vinyl for the first time since it's release in 2004. Uniting head-spinning musicianship, elaborate arrangements and an acute sense of dynamics within composition, Epitaph reset the bar for complexity and technique in modern-day death metal.

The official vinyl repress of Epitaph will see worldwide release on March 17th via Relapse Records. A trailer for the LP reissue can be viewed below.

Necrophagist mastermind Muhammed Suicemz commented on the reissue: "Epitaph is such an important album to me as it had a big impact on my life and it still does. I am really happy to see it released in vinyl format again after being out of print for so long and am especially excited about the vinyl colors of the limited editions, as they turned out beautifully."

Originally released in 2004, Epitaph quickly became the gold standard of progressive, technical death metal and has influenced countless bands since it’s release. Powerful riffs, mind-blowing sweeps and arpeggios collide with crushing percussion and intricately designed songs that are unequalled and uncompromising. The result is an unveiling of invincible technicality so sharp and precise, it bore a hole directly through the heart of the existing progressive death playbook.

Pre-order Epitaph here.