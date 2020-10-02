NECROPHOBIC Release Single And Video For “Devil's Spawn Attack” Feat. DESTRUCTION's Schmier

The release of “Devil's Spawn Attack” marks the third and last single release before Swedish blackened death metal legends, Necrophobic, drop their new album, Dawn Of The Damned, on October 9 via Century Media Records worldwide.

“Devil's Spawn Attack” comes together with an official music directed by Henrik Hedberg and Necrophobic, which shows the band and their special guest vocalist – Destruction frontman Schmier - performing in the recording studio/s. Check it out below.

Necrophobic comment: "On our upcoming album Dawn Of The Damned we have got a very special guest appearance by Schmier of Destruction. Earlier this year when we were working on the album, we felt that one of the songs would fit this legend just about perfectly and we are grateful he accepted our invitation! He made a fantastic contribution on our song ‘Devil's Spawn Attack’ and here you can see and hear the result in form of a video of our collaboration."

Schmier has the following to add: “What a killer tune this is! I heard the song for the first time when the band asked me to check out the track, I was caught right away by the old school approach and the in your face songwriting! Killer stuff and great fun in the studio, I hope the fans will dig it as much as I did when we recorded my part in Switzerland with my buddy V.O. Pulver!“

Dawn Of The Damned, which was recorded and mixed by Fredrik Folkare (Unleashed, Firespawn, etc.) and which once again comes with artwork by Kristian “Necrolord” Wåhlin, will be available as Ltd. 2CD Mediabook & Patch, Gatefold colored & black LP with LP-Booklet & Poster, Standard CD Jewelcase and Digital album and is ready for pre-order here.

The album’s limited coloured vinyl options are as follows:

- Transp. Magenta vinyl: CM Webshop - 100x copies

- Clear vinyl: CM Distro - 200x copies

- Transp. Petrol Green vinyl: Cudgel - 200x copies

- Transp. Orange vinyl: EMP - 200x copies

- Transp. Blue vinyl: Nuclear Blast - 200x copies

- Transp. Sun Yellow vinyl: Sound Of Records - 200x copies

- Transp. Red vinyl: Band Webshop - 200x copies

Dawn Of The Damned tracklisting:

"Aphelion"

"Darkness Be My Guide"

"Mirror Black"

"Tartarian Winds"

"The Infernal Depths Of Eternity"

"Dawn Of The Damned"

"The Shadows"

"As The Fire Burns"

"The Return Of A Long Lost Soul"

"Devil's Spawn Attack"

“The Infernal Depths Of Eternity” video:

"Mirror Black" video:

Necrophobic lineup:

Anders Strokirk - vocals

Sebastian Ramstedt - lead guitars

Johan Bergebäck - rhythm guitar

Allan Lundholm - bass

Joakim Sterner - drums