NECROWRETCH Stream New Track "Curse Of Blasphemy"

Necrowretch from Valence, France have released a new track from their forthcoming album Satanic Slavery. This vicious dose of death metal titled "Curse Of Blasphemy" can be heard via the following YouTube clip.

Regarding "Curse Of Blasphemy", guitarist and vocalist Vlad comments: "Spewed out from our forthcoming album Satanic Slavery, 'Curse Of Blasphemy' is an evil incantation composed to the Evil God of the Dark Spells, from its most devoted zealots. Surrender now and renounce your life to the Serpent of Old. Torment, pain and suffering!"

Satanic Slavery will be released worldwide on April 14th. Pre-orders are available across several CD and LP formats at this location. The artwork and tracklisting can be found below:

"Sprawl Of Sin"

"Tredeciman Blackfire"

"Satanic Slavery"

"Evil Names"

"Hellspawn Pyre"

"Bestial Rites"

"Curse Of Blasphemy"

"Verses From The Depths"

Established in 2008, France's Necrowretch draw their inspiration from some of the genre's most grotesque and evil cornerstone bands, ranging from the likes of Merciless, Nihilist and Marduk, to Finnish legends Impaled Nazarene and the early brutality of the USA's Death. Necrowretch's signature fast, occasionally melodic black metallic riffing defines their trademark vicious and maniacal sound.

"Sprawl Of Sin":