NERVOSA Debut "Kill The Silence" Music Video

On June 1st, Nervosa will deliver their blistering slab of metal on Napalm Records. This Brazilian all-female thrash commando unit is synonymous with raw aggression and untamed power. They deliver a massive punch to the face and a kick in the gut on their albums, and when they take to the stage they are a force to be reckoned with.

For their third album Downfall Of Mankind, the trio joined forces with producer Martin Furia who has worked with artists including the likes of Destruction, Flotsam And Jetsam and Evil Invaders.

The band have released the new song "Kill The Silence". Guitarist Prika comments on the new song and video: “A perfect scenery to compose lyrics that encourage overcoming. It talks about things that hurt you and that you’re not alone. This new video symbolizes a new phase in the band with which I identify myself 100%!"

"I like the idea of using fire in the video, because i think the symbology has everything to do with the message in the song. Fire represents renewal and mainly purification, and using it in the video really gives me the idea of triumph, overcoming and moving on!,” adds Fernanda.

Watch the “Kill The Silence” video below.

Fernanda comments on the new album: "We're really happy about this new album. It's a way more mature and aggressive record and we can definitely say it's our favorite so far!"

It comes as no surprise that genre legends including João Gordo (Ratos de Porão), Rodrigo Oliveira (Korzus) and Michael Gilbert (Flotsam And Jetsam) were thrilled to be studio guests.

Downfall Of Mankind will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipack

- 1 LP Gatefold

- Digital Album

Pre-order your copy here.

Downfall Of Mankind tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Horrordome"

"Never Forget, Never Repeat"

"Enslave"

"Bleeding"

"...And Justice For Whom?"

"Vultures"

"Kill The Silence"

"No Mercy"

"Raise Your Fist!"

"Fear, Violence And Massacre"

"Conflict"

"Cultura do Estupro"

"Selfish Battle" (Bonus Track)

"Kill The Silence" video:

"Never Forget, Never Repeat" lyric video:

Lineup:

Fernanda Lira - Vocals & Bass

Prika Amaral - Guitars & Backing Vocals

Luana Dametto - Drums