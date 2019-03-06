NEUROSIS Announces North American Summer Tour Dates With Support From BELL WITCH And DEAFKIDS

Having just returned from their tour of Japan with Converge, visionary heavy music icons Neurosis have announced a new North American tour for this summer, with Bell Witch and Deafkids also on the bill.

Neurosis' previously-announced tour of Europe runs from July 11th through 27th with support from Yob. The band also plays a special one-off London performance with Godflesh on July 20th.

Upon their stateside return, Neurosis will now head back out to the Eastern US and Southeastern Canada for a run of performances in August. The new dates, confirmed to run from August 7th through August 17th, will see the band performing in Atlanta, Carrboro, Washington, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, and Chicago.

On this tour, direct support will be provided by Seattle doom metal outfit Bell Witch. Opening support will be deployed by Brazilian avant/noise/industrial trio Deafkids, who Neurosis signed to their own Neurot Recordings. This tour marks Deafkids' first time on North American soil.

Tour dates:

July (with Yob)

11 - Roman Ampitheater - Rome Ostia Antica, Italy

12 - Carroponte - Milan, Italy

13 - Dour Festival - Dour, Belgium

14 - Dachstock - Bern, Switzerland

16 - Sala Apolo - Barcelona, Spain

17 - Biarritz Atabal - Biarritz, France

18 - Bataclan - Paris, France

19-21 - Supersonic Festival - Birmingham, UK

20 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK (+ Godflesh)

22 - Metal Days - Tolmin, Slovenia (no Yob)

23 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

24 - Akvarium - Budapest, Hungary

25 - Festsaal Kreuzberg - Berlin, Germany

26 - Progresia - Warsaw, Poland

27 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland

August (with Bell Witch, Deafkids)

7 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

8 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

9 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

10 - Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

11 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

13 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

14 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

15 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

16 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

17 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

Watch for additional Neurosis tour dates to be announced in the months ahead.

(Photo - Scott Evans)