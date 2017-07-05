NEUROSIS To Reissue Out-Of-Print Second Album The Word As Law In August

Neurosis will reissue the band's second LP, The Word As Law, in August, the album having remained out-of-print since the 1990s.

While listening to Neurosis' discography in chronological order, their sound gradually shifts in a very steady and somewhat seamless progression with each record, though their first few albums are undoubtedly cut from their 80s punk influences and surroundings. The Word As Law was initially released on vinyl only in 1990 through Lookout! Records, alongside the likes of Operation Ivy, Green Day, Screeching Weasel, and other Bay Area punk acts of the time. Upbeat rhythms and enraged vocals fuel The Word As Law, the record picking up where their Pain Of Mind debut's ripping punk sound left off, while the band simultaneously began experimenting with more dissonant, melancholic, and demoralizing tones that would carve the foundation for their next few albums and their signature sound.

Neurosis had yet to infuse keyboards or synthesizers into the mix when The Word As Law was recorded by Mark Lemaire at Sound & Vision in San Francisco of December 1989. The blend of vocals delivered by guitarist Scott Kelly, bassist Dave Edwardson, and new inductee on this album, guitarist Steve Von Till, driven by the powerful rhythms of drummer Jason Roeder, coalesce to formulate an eerie and original sound on The Word As Law, which results in the album's cult status as an incredibly groundbreaking album for countless crust punk, hardcore, and experimental metal artists worldwide.

While prior reissues of the album featured several re-recorded bonus tracks from the band's prior singles and releases, the 2017 Neurot reissue of The Word As Law will bear the album's initial eight tracks, all completely remastered by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering. Additionally, the album's cover artwork has been reworked and modernized by Neurosis' former live visual architect Josh Graham to match the label's previously-reissued Souls At Zero, Enemy Of The Sun, and other titles.

Neurosis' own Neurot Recordings will reissue The Word As Law on CD, LP, and digital formats on August 25th, directly following their US tour with Converge and Amenra and their performance at Psycho Las Vegas. See all confirmed tour dates below and find pre-order links for The Word As Law at this location.

The Word As Law tracklisting:

“Double Edged Sword”

“The Choice”

“Obsequious Obsolescence”

“To What End?”

“Tomorrow's Reality”

“Common Inconsistencies”

“Insensitivity”

“Blisters”

“I still remember the first time I heard The Word As Law, shortly after it was released in 1990. From the first chords of "Double-Edged Sword" I was hooked - the sounds seemed to send some sort of powerful electrical current coursing through my body - and by the time the feedback faded out at the end of "Blisters" I was emotionally spent. I had never heard anything like it: The Word As Law completely changed my understanding of three different musical genres - punk, hardcore, and metal.

“The record blends elements of all three. There is the raw moodiness of punk. The ferocity and anger of hardcore. The musicianship and dynamics of metal. But The Word As Law transcends all those labels, in the process creating something utterly unique.

“It hit me on so many levels. It spoke to the anger I had as a young punk, my sense that I was trapped in a dog-eat-dog world of relentless capitalist competition, my alienation from the broader society. But it also resonated on a deeper level. My father killed himself when I was a teenager, leaving me mourning, feeling as if I were surrounded by a thick fog of despair. The Word As Law is not happy collection of songs, but it played this incredibly positive and cathartic role in my life. Listening to it over and over, gave me an odd sense of comfort. I realized that I wasn't the only person struggling with deep emotional turmoil and found myself slowly working through the anger and grief that had enveloped me.

“More than twenty-five years later they are still my favorite band. And I still try to attend every Neurosis show I can.

“The Word As Law was a massive influence on an entire generation of bands including my own, Econochrist. It's the bridge to what Neurosis would become in later years. So, put it back on your turntable. Step to the front the falling is today. - Ben Sizemore, Econochrist

Neurosis tour dates:

July

5 - Eistnaflug - Neskaupstadur, IS

27 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL (with Amenra)

28 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL (with Converge, Amenra)

29 - St Andrews - Detroit, MI (with Converge, Amenra)

30 - Rex Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA (with Converge, Amenra)

August

1 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC (with Converge, Amenra)

2 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON (with Converge, Amenra)

3 - College St. Music Hall - New Haven, CT (with Converge, Amenra)

4 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY (with Converge, Amenra)

5 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY (with Converge, Amenra)

6 - Royale - Boston, MA (with Converge, Amenra)

7 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA (with Converge, Amenra)

18-20 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

October

28-29 - Ram's Head Live - Baltimore, MD @ Days Of Darkness

December

8 - Clash Club - São Paulo, BR (with Deafkids)

9 - Teatro Vorterix - Buenos Aires, AR

10 - Club Blondie - Santiago, C