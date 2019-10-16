NEVARIA Streaming Track-By-Track Videos From Finally Free Album

In their new track-by-track video series, Nevaria reveals the background to the songs from Finally Free. In the first episode, singer Tanja Schneider gives a glimpse into the title track and “Life”.

In the second clip, the singer talks about the song “Wind”, in which the sudden loss of a loved person is processed. In addition to the feeling of absence, however, the immortal memory is also a central theme. And with “Raise Your Fist”, Nevaria summon the inner strength of their followers to cast out their own demons, no matter how dark they may seem. The track-by-track series with the remaining songs of the album will be continued in the following days.

The five musicians celebrate a sound full of untamed metal guitar work in combination with dynamic drumming, a perceptibly powerful bass and graceful keyboard melodies over which the vocals of former Dawn Of Destiny singer Tanja Schneider literally floats. The first single “Life” will be released along with a breathtaking lyric video on October 1. Until then, check out the the a teaser for a first impression of Nevaria's musical visions including the right mix of of heavy metal and fine melodies, below.

Finally Free was recorded by the band consisting of vocalist Tanja Schneider, keyboard player Markus Spiethaler, guitarist Kim Wölfel, bassist Kevin Deese and drummer Alexander Dahlen in the Soundwerkstatt Studios of their keyboarder and was mixed and mastered by André Hofmann (Nothgard, Wolfchant, New Hate Rising) in the Hofmann Studios. The five musicians were able to gain Jan Yrlund of Darkgrove Design, who has already worked with such illustrious bands such as Battle Beast, Apocalyptica, Delain and Imperia.

The lyrics of Finally Free deal with death and loneliness, abuse, social interaction, illness, love and longing, each from the perspective of the person affected. The message of the texts should be ‘magical’ for the listener and have the intention that the listener can associate them with himself and his own stories.

Tracklisting:

"Life"

"Finally Free"

"Wind"

"Raise Your Fist"

"Leaving You"

"Drowning"

"No Mercy"

"Black & White"

"Control"

"Deserve Honesty"

"Anyway"

"Life" lyric video:

Teaser:

(Photo - Gregor Zimmermann)