NEXT TO NONE To Perform In Europe And UK For The First Time Supporting HAKEN

Prog metal newcomers Next To None, featuring Mike Portnoy's son Max Portnoy on drums, have confirmed their first ever appearances in Europe and the UK supporting Haken alongside The Algorithm. Dates are as follows:

March

22 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, United Kingdom

23 - O2 ABC 2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

24 - Manchester Academy 3 - Manchester, United Kingdom

25 - O2 Academy 2 Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom

26 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, United Kingdom

28 - Le Splendid - Lille, France

29 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, France

30 - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, France

April

3 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

4 - Szene Wien - Vienna, Austria

7 - Beatpol - Dresden, Germany

10 - Kulturzentrum Schlachthof e.V. - Wiesbaden, Germany

11 - Turock - Essen, Germany

12 - Rockhal - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg

13 - Melkweg OZ - Amsterdam, Netherlands

The clips below feature drummer Max Portnoy laying down some tracks for the new Next To None record. Mike Portnoy, who is producing the new album, offered the following:

"Max Portnoy KILLIN IT in the studio, tracking for the new Next To None album. Count along everyone he's jamming in alternating 5/4 and 7/8. Definitely my mini-me!"

Based in Pennsylvania, Next To None features Max Portnoy on drums, Ryland Holland on guitar, Kris Rank on bass, and Thomas Cuce on keyboards and lead vocals. The band have been honing their craft for several years, recording a self-released EP and playing various live gigs, including a slot at the Progressive Nation At Sea 2014 cruise.

Next To None released their debut album, A Light In The Dark, in June 2015 via InsideOut.

A Light In The Dark tracklisting:

"The Edge Of Sanity"

"You Are Not Me"

"Runaway"

"A Lonely Walk"

"Control"

"Lost"

"Social Anxiety"

"Legacy"

"Blood On My Hands"

Digital-only bonus tracks:

"Fortune Cookie"

"Deafening"

“Blood On My Hands” lyric video:

“You Are Not Me”:

EPK