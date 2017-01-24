NEXT TO NONE To Perform In Europe And UK For The First Time Supporting HAKEN
January 24, 2017, 6 minutes ago
Prog metal newcomers Next To None, featuring Mike Portnoy's son Max Portnoy on drums, have confirmed their first ever appearances in Europe and the UK supporting Haken alongside The Algorithm. Dates are as follows:
March
22 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, United Kingdom
23 - O2 ABC 2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom
24 - Manchester Academy 3 - Manchester, United Kingdom
25 - O2 Academy 2 Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom
26 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, United Kingdom
28 - Le Splendid - Lille, France
29 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, France
30 - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, France
April
3 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy
4 - Szene Wien - Vienna, Austria
7 - Beatpol - Dresden, Germany
10 - Kulturzentrum Schlachthof e.V. - Wiesbaden, Germany
11 - Turock - Essen, Germany
12 - Rockhal - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg
13 - Melkweg OZ - Amsterdam, Netherlands
The clips below feature drummer Max Portnoy laying down some tracks for the new Next To None record. Mike Portnoy, who is producing the new album, offered the following:
"Max Portnoy KILLIN IT in the studio, tracking for the new Next To None album. Count along everyone he's jamming in alternating 5/4 and 7/8. Definitely my mini-me!"
Based in Pennsylvania, Next To None features Max Portnoy on drums, Ryland Holland on guitar, Kris Rank on bass, and Thomas Cuce on keyboards and lead vocals. The band have been honing their craft for several years, recording a self-released EP and playing various live gigs, including a slot at the Progressive Nation At Sea 2014 cruise.
Next To None released their debut album, A Light In The Dark, in June 2015 via InsideOut.
A Light In The Dark tracklisting:
"The Edge Of Sanity"
"You Are Not Me"
"Runaway"
"A Lonely Walk"
"Control"
"Lost"
"Social Anxiety"
"Legacy"
"Blood On My Hands"
Digital-only bonus tracks:
"Fortune Cookie"
"Deafening"
“Blood On My Hands” lyric video:
“You Are Not Me”:
EPK