NIGHT COBRA Releases Music Video/Short Film “Escape From Earth”

The "not so distant future" has arrived and with it comes Night Cobra. The Houston heavy metal band -- featuring current and former members of Necrofier, Venomous Maximus, Killer Hearts and The Satanic Overlords of Rock N Roll -- plays uncaged music for an age of discontent as heard on its debut EP, In Praise of the Shadow. As the unceasing insanity that is 2020 crawls to a close, Night Cobra unveils "Escape From Earth", a five and a half minute mini-film that takes inspiration from the shelved John Carpenter film of the same name and the proposed second sequel to Escape From New York that would have starred Kurt Russell reprising his famous role as former Special Forces operator/war hero turned criminal Snake Plissken.

“Night Cobra’s style of old heavy metal fits perfectly with the dystopian-style future of the 'Escape from New York' and 'Escape from LA' films,” says Night Cobra frontman Christian Larson. “‘Our song, "Escape from Earth", is based off the idea of the third John Carpenter movie in the series that was never made. I thought it would only be fitting to make a video inspired by his work as tribute.”

“Night Cobra’s vocalist, Christian, asked if we could pull off an 'Escape from New York' style music video on almost no budget, with minimal crew and without the band playing in the video,” confirms video director Dwayne Cathey. “It would be ‘all story’ like the classic videos of old. Challenge accepted!”

In Praise Of The Shadow artwork and tracklisting:

"Chains Of The Beast"

"Escape From Earth"

"In Praise Of The Shadow"

"Nightmare Eternal"

(Photo by: Violeta Alvarez)