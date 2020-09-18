NIGHTMARE Debut "Divine Nemesis" Music Video
September 18, 2020, an hour ago
French heavy/power metallers, Nightmare, are back with new album, Aeternam, set for release October 2 via AFM Records. A video for the song "Divine Nemesis" can be seen below:
2020 sees Nightmare back, unbowed, unbreakable and inspired, ready to take their music to a whole new level. They return with hugely talented female vocalist, Madie (Faith In Agony) on the mic, and have recorded their most ambitious album to date.
Tracklisting:
“Temple Of Acheron”
“Divine Nemesis”
“The Passenger”
“Downfall Of A Tyrant”
“Crystal Lake”
“Lights On”
“Aeternam”
“Under The Ice”
“Black September”
“Anneliese”
“Lights On” lyric video:
“Aeternam” video: