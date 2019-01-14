NIGHTWISH Announce CD / Limited Vinyl Reissues Of Dark Passion Play, Once, Made In Hong Kong - And In Various Other Places

Finland-based symphonic metal masters, Nightwish, have announce that they are reissuing some of their most beloved records: Once, Dark Passion Play and the band’s 2009 live record, Made In Hong Kong - And In Various Other Places, on March 1st via Nuclear Blast Records. This marks the first time the three albums will be made available domestically on vinyl.

Get your Nightwish vinyl here. Below is a list of the formats available and the tracklistings.

Once:

- Digipak

- White w/Grey Splatter LP - Limited to 500

- White/Grey Swirl LP - Limited to 1,200

- Clear/Blue Swirl LP - Limited to 300

Tracklisting:

"Dark Chest Of Wonders"

"Wish I Had An Angel"

"Nemo"

"Planet Hell"

"Creek Mary's Blood"

"The Siren"

"Dead Gardens"

"Romanticide"

"Ghost Love Score"

"Kuolema Tekee Taiteilijan"

"Higher Than Hope"

Dark Passion Play:

- White w/ Blue Splatter LP - Limited to 500

- Blue w/ White Swirl LP - Limited to 1,200

- Blue w/ White Splatter LP - Limited to 300

- Digipak

Tracklisting:

"The Poet And The Pendulum"

"Bye Bye Beautiful"

"Amaranth"

"Cadence Of Her Last Breath"

"Master Passion Greed"

"Eva"

"Sahara"

"Whoever Brings The Night"

"For The Heart I Once Had"

"The Islander"

"Last Of The Wilds"

"7 Days To The Wolves"

"Meadows Of Heaven"



Made in Hong Kong - And In Various Other Places

- Grey / Black Swirl LP - Limited to 600

- White w/ Black Splatter LP - Limited to 300

- Clear / White Splatter LP - Limited to 300

- Digipak

Tracklisting:

"Bye Bye Beautiful" (Live, Made in Hong Kong)

"Whoever Brings The Night" (Live, Made in Hong Kong)

"Amaranth" (Live, Made in Hong Kong

"The Poet And The Pendulum" (Live, Made in Hong Kong)

"Sahara" (Live, Made in Hong Kong)

"The Islander" (Live, Made in Hong Kong)

"Last Of The Wilds" (Live, Made in Hong Kong)

"7 Days To The Wolves" (Live, Made in Hong Kong)

"Escapist"

"While Your Lips Are Still Red" (Theme From "Lieksa!")

"Cadence of Her Last Breath" (Demo)