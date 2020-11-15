NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Covers "Let It Go" From Disney's Frozen (Video)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has checekd in with a new video from lockdown along with the following message:

"Freja has been listening to singing 'Let It Go' from the Disney movie, Frozen, for months. For fun and also because I miss performing for you, I decided to cover 'Let It Go' for all of you! It has been stuck in my head for months, so now it's your turn. We added a bit of a rock & metal sound to it and gave it a bit of our own twist! The music was performed by Oscar Fläring from The Fouxes."

Jansen recently released an English-language version of her recently recorded solo song, "The Fight Goes On". The original Dutch-language version of the track, "De Beelden Blijven", was written by Han Kooreneef and recorded for the documentary Kinderen In Oorlog: 75 Jaar Later in cooperation with War Child.

War Child is an organization that provides education and psychological care for children in conflict zones across the world.

Says Jansen: "War Child is providing aid in Beirut as we speak and that makes this song extra important. Because the fight goes on. In so many places on this beautiful green earth help and support is vital for the future of children hurt by war and other forms of terror.

"War Child helps children worldwide who suffer from the traumas of war. They want to help them with their invisible scars, to break the silence about their experiences on a child-friendly way through music, play and interaction with other children. So called psycho-social help."