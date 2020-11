Dark Angel’s legendary singer Don Doty has joined forces with old school thrash metal band from Chile, Nimrod BC to do their version of the classic song "Merciless Death". The track is featured on Dark Angel’s classic record, Darkness Descends (1986).

Lineup:

Don Doty (Vocals)

Chris Ira (Guitars)

Fernando F González (Bass)

Álvaro Barraza (Guest Drums of Dekapited)