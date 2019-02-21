NITA STRAUSS Guests On Upcoming Debut From OVER IT ALL Featuring LAMB OF GOD, ANIMALS AS LEADERS, SWORN ENEMY Members - "It Was A Pleasure To Watch The Best Female Guitarist In The World Make Our Record A Lot Better"

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe, Animals As Leaders guitarist Javier Reyes, Sworn Enemy guitarist Lorenzo Antonucci, 33 & West booking agency co-founder JJ Cassiere and Mediaskare Records head honcho Baron Bodnar recently joined forces in a new band called Over It All.

In a new Instagram post, the band reveals that Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss will guest on the band's upcoming debut album.

The band's message states in part: "Over It All got together yesterday to start listening to the basic tracks of what we have recorded so far – we realized we needed a few ripping guest guitar solos in some spots. Between all the guys in the band, we know a lot of shredders, some really legendary dudes. But we are SICK of “dudes” - we have MORE than enough “dudes” already. Dudes are hairy and ugly. Dudes act like uncivilized idiots most of the time. And dudes fucking STINK, always farting & stinking up the RV. WE DON’T WANT TO HANG OUT WITH ANYMORE DUDES. WE HAVE PLENTY OF DUDES AS IT IS. NO MORE FUCKING DUDES, PLEASE. The perfect answer to our dilemma? @hurricanenita! So thanks so much Nita for bringing down your signature @officialibanezguitars JIVA axe & absolutely DESTROYING IT- it was a pleasure to watch the best female guitarist in the world make our record a lot better."

According to Over It All's Instagram bio, the band's debut album will be released later in the year via Sumerian Records. Updates to follow.