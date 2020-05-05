Nordic Noise 2020 – Streaming For Vengeance This Weekend!

In a strange post-apocalyptic time when no one knows the day tomorrow, new ideas, new thoughts, new initiatives arise. In just 48 hours, "Nordic Noise 2020: Streaming For Vengeance" is a reality. A 2-day Heavy Rock Festival live-streamed from one location in Jutland, Denmark (Black Box in Videbæk) and one in Zealand, Denmark (Karosserifabrikken in Helsingør), two bands play live in different parts of the country every day with eight bands in total. Everything is professionally streamed live with multiple camera angles and recorded with the best audio equipment, so viewers are guaranteed a top professional experience that can match the best within the format.

"Nordic Noise 2020: Streaming For Vengeance" takes place on May 8 and 9 and BraveWords is the North American sponsor of this livestream festival. The two days the original edition of Nordic Noise was to be held in the venue Amager Bio in Copenhagen, Denmark. Instead, the festival is made into a live stream festival, free to the public, in the name of rock 'n' roll. So all those who have bought tickets to the original edition of Nordic Noise and everyone else around the world for that matter, now have the opportunity to see eight of Denmark's best bands in the genre in front of the screen at home.

Schedule:

Friday, May 8:

22:00 - 22:45 - Boys From Heaven

21:00 - 21:45 - Killing

20:00 - 20:45 - Chronicle

19:00 - 19:45 - Anoxia



Saturday, May 9:

22:00 - 22:45 - I'll Be Damned

21:00 - 21:45 - Black Oak County

20:00 - 20:45 - Freddy And The Phantoms

19:00 - 19:45 - Justify Rebellion



Visit this location for guidelines on how to stream Nordic Noise 2020.