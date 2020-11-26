Norman's Rare Guitars Owner NORMAN HARRIS Featured In New Episode Of Gibson TV's "The Scene"; Video

November 26, 2020, an hour ago

news riff notes norman harris norman's rare guitars

Norman's Rare Guitars Owner NORMAN HARRIS Featured In New Episode Of Gibson TV's "The Scene"; Video

In this Gibson TV Original Series, host Mark Agnesi travels from city to city to discover the important music landmarks that help to shape that city's music scene.

In this episode, Mark travels to Los Angeles, CA, to visit Norman’s Rare Guitars. Opening its doors in 1975, Norman’s Rare Guitars has become a world-famous destination for guitar players and music lovers alike.  Mark sits down with store owner Norman Harris to discuss how he got started in the business, the store's history, famous clients, and guitars he has sold, as well as how social media changed how the store operates.



Featured Audio

BENEDICTION – “Iterations Of I” (Nuclear Blast)

BENEDICTION – “Iterations Of I” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

Latest Reviews