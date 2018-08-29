Norway’s ORKAN Reveal Details Of Element Album

The period between the 2015 release of their album Livlaus, and the upcoming release of their third full-length album Element, has not been easy for Orkan. But, having fought their way through the ravages of cancer and a rare, muscular disease, the Norwegians are back with a ferocious album that deals with the power of the four elements, and stands as an homage to the unforgiving strength of the earth as witnessed by the landscape of their native land - the Island of Stord.

It is not surprising, having been conceived and recorded during that demanding period in the band's history, that Element was a particularly difficult album to make. Nevertheless, taxing as it was to both mind and body, the result has proved to be as rewarding as it was difficult to achieve.

Giving you a taste of what to expect from Element, Dark Essence Records have debuted the track " I flammar skal du eldast".

Offering more layered songs and complex production, Element is not made to pass you by, but to draw you in and totally envelop you. The album is set to hit the streets on Dark Essence Records on October 5th in CD and Digital formats.

Tracklisting:

“Lenker”

“I flammar skal du eldast”

“Iskald til beinet”

“Motstraums”

“Avmakt”

“Den våte grav”

“Heim”

“I flammar skal du eldast”: