Norway’s PRISTINE To Release Ninja Album In June; Artwork Revealed

Norwegian rock band, Pristine, featuring lead singer Heidi Solheim, announces their upcoming, fourth studio album, entitled Ninja. The cover artwork can be seen below.

Commented Heidi Solheim: "We are extremely excited to share the new music with old and new fans! The music on Ninja was written as a result of a very fun and adventurous 2016 where we got to meet a lot of great people. Inspiration is our creative fuel. Hope you will enjoy the record and see you on the road!"

Ninja will be released on June 23 via Nuclear Blast. More news to be revealed soon.