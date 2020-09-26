NYLON MAIDEN - New Acoustic IRON MAIDEN Covers Album Available

Nylon Maiden Lives On, the new double album by Thomas Zwijsen featuring 18 acoustic Iron Maiden arrangements is available now at Zwijsen's offcial website here. The album features Wiki Krawczyk on violin.

The video clip below previews some of the songs, including "Empire Of The Clouds", and shows Zwijsen signing the 250 pre-orders.

Tracklist:

"The Evil That Men Do"

"Sun and Steel"

"No More Lies"

"The Clansman"

"Be Quick Or Be Dead"

"The Loneliness Of The Long Distance Runner"

"Coming Home"

"Brave New World"

"Mother Russia"

"Caught Somewhere In Time"

"Running Free"

"Sign Of The Cross"

"Quest For Fire"

"Can I Play With Madness?"

"Transylvania"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"The Duellists"

"Empire Of The Clouds"