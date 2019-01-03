ÖBLIVÏON Featuring Former NIGHTMARE Members Change Name To KINGCROWN

French power metal band, Öblivion (featuring former Nightmare members), has changed their name to Kingcrown. Öblivion is dead… Long live the Kingcrown!

Kingcrown says: "We believe that this new name is perfectly fitting to the epic and majestic theme of our lyrics and music! Kingcrown is standing strong and is ready to fight on the metal planet, face to face, eye to eye. The Adventure continues!"

Kingcrown is working on a new studio album again with Patrick Liotard (Nightmare, Now Or Never) and Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Primal Fear, Pretty Maids).

Kingcrown is:

Jo Amore - Vocals (Kingcrown, Now Or Never, ex-Nightmare)

David Amore - Drums & Machines (Kingcrown, ex-Nightmare)

Markus Fortunato - Bass (Kingcrown, Fortunato, ex-MZ)

Steff Rabilloud - Guitars (Kingcrown, Urgent, ex-Nightmare)

Florian Lagoutte - Guitars (Kingcrown, ex-Despairhate, ex-Forsaken World)

Kingcrown represent the “Dream Team” of heavy metal musicians in France. Jo Amore, David Amore and Steff Rabilloud (three former members of Nightmare) joined by Markus Fortunato, bassist 6-string soloist from metal-neoclassical (Fortunato, ex-MZ) and the shredder Flo Lagoutte - a new guitar hero - coming from the metal extreme scene (Forsaken World). Be ready for a tsunami in the European power metal scene.

Due to its original and timeless compositions, the quintet is proud to raise the flag of the melodic metal through solid, lyrical, powerful and excellent melodic songs, presenting by twin-guitars, hooks, unrestrained, speedy pace, with symphonic, progressive elements and great lyrics. When classical hard rock meets a mix of modern sounding metal production.