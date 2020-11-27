OCEAN HILLS Release "Budapest My Love" Music Video; Debut Album Out Now

Ocean Hills, led by forner Ignite vocalist Zoli Teglas, have released their debut album, Santa Monica, via AFM Records. A music video for the song “Budapest My Love" can be found below.

Santa Monica artwork and tracklisting:

“Bound”

“A Separate Peace”

“Death Or Liberty”

“Like A Lady”

“Santa Monica”

“Budapest My Love”

“Hold Me”

“Angels Wings”

“Vampire”

“Christina”

“Dead Dog”

“There Is A Light That Never Goes Out”

“Budapest My Love” video:

"Bound" lyric video:

“Death Or Liberty” video: