OCEAN HILLS Release "Budapest My Love" Music Video; Debut Album Out Now
November 27, 2020, 4 minutes ago
Ocean Hills, led by forner Ignite vocalist Zoli Teglas, have released their debut album, Santa Monica, via AFM Records. A music video for the song “Budapest My Love" can be found below.
Santa Monica artwork and tracklisting:
“Bound”
“A Separate Peace”
“Death Or Liberty”
“Like A Lady”
“Santa Monica”
“Budapest My Love”
“Hold Me”
“Angels Wings”
“Vampire”
“Christina”
“Dead Dog”
“There Is A Light That Never Goes Out”
“Budapest My Love” video:
"Bound" lyric video:
“Death Or Liberty” video: