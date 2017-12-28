ODYSSEY DESPERADO Featuring FIREWIND, DANGER DANGER Members To Release New Album In March; Sampler Video Streaming

Lions Pride Music has set March 30th as the release date for Don't Miss The Sunset, the new album from melodic hard rock project Odyssey Desperado. An album sampler can be found below.

Odyssey Desperado is the project started by Odysseas Karapolitis in 2014 in Athens, Greece. His dream was to share the music, the melodies and the ideas he had in his mind with other people. For achieving this goal he worked with the multi-talented producer Bob Katsionis (Outloud, Firewind) at Sound Symmetry Studio, also recruited one of the best Greek voices in the genre, Manos Fatsis, on lead vocals, and the legendary Paul Laine (ex-Danger Danger) on backing vocals.

Tracklisting:

"Rush Of The Wave"

"You And Me Against The World"

"Cruisin'"

"Dreams Die Hard"

"Can't Live Without You"

"Oasis (In The Desert Of Your Soul)"

"Holding On To A Dream"

"Fragile"

"Tomorrow You'll Be Gone"

"Wings Of Silk"

Sampler:

Odyssey Desperado are:

Odyssey Desperado - Lead & Rhythm Guitars

Bob Katsionis - Bass Guitar, Keyboards & Programming

Manos Fatsis - Lead Vocals

Paul Laine - Background Vocals

Mixed & Produced: Bob Katsionis

Mastered by: Nassos Nomikos at Vu Productions Mastering Studio

Recorded at: Sound Symmetry Studio, Athens, Greece