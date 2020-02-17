OPETH - Worcester, Toronto And Montreal Shows Cancelled As MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT Suffers From Acute Laryngitis

Opeth were scheduled to play tonight, February 17 in Worcester, MA at Palladium. Then on February 18 in Montreal, QC at Mtelus, and on February 19 in Toronto, ON at Rebel. Unfortunately - for both band and fans - those three shows have been cancelled. Frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt took to social media earlier today with the following statement:

"I regret to inform you that we have to cancel the following shows on the North American run: Worcester, Toronto and Montreal. The reason being 'acute laryngitis' according to the doc. It all started with voice problems in Royal Oak, Michigan. I had a doctor take a look at me before that show, and even if he gave me the all-clear in terms of being free from flu symptoms and the likes, he couldn’t dismiss potential problems with the vocal cords. Which indeed I had during Saturday's show."

"So we have a day off to rest during Sunday and arrived in sunny Worcester Monday morning to another doctor’s appointment. This time the doctor advised a 3-4 day rest due to 'acute laryngitis'. We set the stage up and started getting ready for soundcheck anyways. As I was warming up my voice it was abundantly clear that I was not going to be able to perform at the level where I want to be vocally. I sounded like a goddamn troll. And not in a good way. So, I’ll end this rant with a massive apology to the people looking forward to tonight’s event as well as to our Canadian friends. We are currently looking into postponing these cancelled shows and come back hopefully with a clean bill of vocal-health and everything else. Try and make it up to you. In the meantime… I’ll watch TV. The joy!"

"All ticket buyers can get a refund at their point of purchase if so desired, but you can also opt to hang onto your tix as we’re definitely intending to reschedule these shows and all purchased tickets will remain valid for these."

Opeth is currently scheduled to resume its North American tour on February 21 in New York City at Apollo Theater.