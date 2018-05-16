Original DIRGE WITHIN Bassist BRIAN PAZ Introduces New Band GROTESQUE AURA

After a nearly eight year hiatus from the industry, original Dirge Within bassist Brian Paz is making a comeback, this time playing guitar for the Northwest Arkansas extreme metal band Grotesque Aura.

Says Paz: "We have been working for nearly a year to compile songs that are absolutely crushing, heavy and straight to the point. It's been a long but productive road getting to this point, but well worth the wait. We've played a few shows and the responses have been great. As a band, it's a tight and well oiled machine and we feel people are gonna love it. As a collaborative effort, we've been writing music we would want to hear. We are headed into the studio in June, and anticipate a release shortly thereafter. And if anyone was wondering, there is no bad blood between myself and any of my former band mates in Dirge Within. Everyone moved on long ago and I wish them all the best. I AM looking forward to hearing more from Shaun's new band Repentance."

Grotesque Aura is:

Eugene Martin - vocals

Brian Paz (ex-Dirge Within) - guitar

Cody Munnerlyn - guitar

Justin Wells - bass

Wes McNeeley - drums