June 15, 2017, an hour ago

Original HEADSTONES Drummer MARK GIBSON Passes Away

Iconic Canadian rockers Headstones, led by frontman Hugh Dillon, have issued the following heartfelt message:

"We are deeply saddened to say that Mark Gibson, the original drummer and co-founding member of the Headstones, passed away on Tuesday (June 13th).

Mark was there from the very beginning - before albums, studios or record deals, postering the streets when we were just a little unknown band playing around town. He co-wrote many of the songs on the debut album Picture Of Health. Together we toured relentlessly, coast to coast.

Not only were his drum parts brilliant, but he was a solid creative force as well... the guy who would always push for more interesting parts than the 'standard bullshit' as he called it - because he knew that being in a real rock band meant something, and he wanted the music to reflect that.

Our heartfelt condolences to his family."

 

