Original YES Drummer BILL BRUFORD – Rock Goes To College Deluxe CD/DVD Edition Now Available

Bill Bruford was the original drummer in Yes and a long-term member of King Crimson. His band Bruford recorded Rock Goes To College on a BBC broadcast in 1979.

The DVD in this package is the only officially released concert footage of the band that exists, and as such has achieved legendary status.

The line-up on this album is: Bill Bruford (drums, percussion), Allan Holdsworth (guitar), Dave Stewart (keyboards), Jeff Berlin (bass) and Annette Peacock (voice).

Bill says of the re-release: “This was a baptism by fire, our first gig in the first few days of the band’s existence. At the beginning of it I wasn’t sure. By the end, I knew we were on to something serious.”

This definitive re-release was overseen personally by Bill Bruford and is released on his own Winterfold Records via Cherry Red.

