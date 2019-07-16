Ottawa’s ECLIPSER To Release Pathos In September; Track Streaming

Canadian blackened death newcomers Eclipser will release their full-length debut this September via Noise Salvation Records.

A name derived from the all-obscuring sound they produce, Ottawa, Ontario's Eclipser spews forth a foreboding polarity of soaring melodies and nightmarish dissonance, and coiled together to create a harrowing malaise of blackened death metal promised to starve the light of everything it touches.

Recorded, mixed, and mastered at Topon Das' (Fuck The Facts) Apartment 2 Studio, and engineered by Scott Burniston, the band's impending debut, Pathos, is a culmination of their first year of writing as a unit. Instrumentally, Eclipser delivers an emotionally disturbing sonic landscape comprised of dense and transcendent atmospheres interrupted by frantic, anxiety-inducing riffs, blastbeats and a multi-dimensional barrage of ravenous screams, blood curdling shrieks, and harsh guttural lows. Conceptually, Pathos is a cryptic and abysmal collection of bleak philosophies, exploring esoteric theologies such as hermeticism and alchemy. Laden with contrast between religious and blasphemous connotations and the overall notion that the human condition is something to overcome, the record is as pulverizing as it is thought-provoking.

Pathos will be released via Noise Salvation Records, helmed in part by Topon Das, on September 6th on CD and digitally. Find preorders on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“On Mournful Waves Of Eternal Dusk”

“Coagulation”

“The Key Of Grievous Calamity”

“Dismal Luminaries”

“Cruel Is The Light To Thee”

“Sorrow Spirals”

“Pathos”

“Sorrow Spirals”: