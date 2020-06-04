Over $23,000 Worth Of Guitars Stolen From Calgary Home Including JEFF HANNEMAN Signature, Autographed By BATTLECROSS
The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they attempt to locate a dozen collectible guitars stolen from a home in Dover while the residents were away, reports Ryan White of CTV News
According to police, thieves gained access to a home in the 3800 block of 30th Avenue S.E. sometime between the morning of May 28 and the afternoon of June 1. The suspects stole 12 electric guitars — with a combined estimated value of $23,500 — from the home.
The list of stolen guitars includes:
An LTD Pre-Lawsuit EXP (white)
An LTD Pre-Lawsuit EXP (black)
An LTD Pre-Lawsuit V with black grover turners (black)
An LTD JH600 Jeff Hanneman Signature with Floyd Rose, autographed by members of the band Battlecross
An LTD Baritone Snakebyte (purple)
A Dean ML (black) containing more than 100 autographs
A Gibson 7-String Explorer (black)
A Gibson '79 Explorer (white) with EMG pickups and Sperxel locking tuners
A Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster (white, right-handed)
An Epiphone Tony Iommi SG Standard (black)
A Holoflash finish Spector Rex5 Bass
A Legacy Rickenbacker 4003 (white and black)
Anyone with information about the break-in or the location of any of the guitars is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.