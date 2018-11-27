OZZY OSBOURNE, DAVID BOWIE, More Featured In New Book Rock Stars At Home

You can tell a lot about people from the way they live, and rock stars are no exception. From Graceland to Neverland, private planes to island hideaways, rock stars always live large and the upcoming release, Rock Stars at Home [Apollo Publishers, January 15, 2019], will take readers on a private tour inside the houses, pools, planes, music rooms, playgrounds, and more of the biggest names in rock and pop and some of the most extravagant homes ever seen.

A collaborative effort from six of music’s greatest journalists - Chris Charlesworth, Eddi Fiegel, Bryan Reesman, Colin Salter, Simon Spence and Daryl Easlea - this 176-page hardcover takes fans on a private tour of thirty rock legends’ homes from Elvis Presley and the Beatles to Prince and Ozzy Osbourne.

With more than 200 stunning, and sometimes shocking, images, Rock Stars at Home is packed with great photos – many before never published – and eye-popping stories of wild behavior and even wilder interior décor and includes insider accounts from those in the know. Fans will gain insight into the home life of each star, with stories from Elvis’ extraordinary down-home diet, to the wild parties hosted by Keith Richards at Redlands, the scene of the famous 1967 drug busts that led to the arrests of Richards, Mick Jagger, and art dealer Robert Fraser. Additional features focus on specific topics from the Beatles’ psychedelic interiors to the modern, extravagant lifestyles of the MTV Cribs generation.

“Everyone says they want to party like a rock star,” says Alex Merrill, Publisher and Director of Sales for Apollo Publishers. “And Rock Stars at Home will allow fans of rock and photography alike to glean an insider’s look into what that really means. Rock Stars at Home is an entertaining, artistic and eye-opening look at how the ‘other-half’ really lives.”

With a stunning layout that makes this the ideal book for music and photography lovers alike,

Rock Stars at Home:

-Features the work of six collaborating authors/journalists who have been chronicling rock

‘n’ roll history for more than 50 years and have written the definitive biographies of The

Who, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson and many others

-Takes readers on a grand tour of some of rock’s most famous faces, including Elvis

Presley, the Beatles, David Bowie, the Jacksons, Prince, Ozzy Osbourne and many more!

-Tours 30 homes of rock’s greatest legends from the 1950’s through today

-Features 200 glorious images, never before seen together

-Shares insider accounts and eye-opening stories of wild behavior and even wilder interior décor from those in the know

Rock Stars At Home will be published by Apollo Publishers on January 15th.

Ozzy Osbourne recently announced additional North American tour dates for 2019. For these shows, Osbourne will be backed by his longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde (guitar), Blasko (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums) and Adam Wakeman (keyboards), with Megadeth supporting for the entire North American run.

Tickets for the 2019 North American No More Tours 2 shows went on sale to the general public Friday, November 9th at LiveNation.com and through the Live Nation app.

The No More Tours 2 tour launched in May 2018 in Santiago, Chile for solo shows in three countries followed by a six-week European leg of headlining solo dates and festival performances. A North American tour followed kicking off August 30th in Allentown, PA, with the final four shows of that leg of the tour postponed for Ozzy to recover from an infection. Those four shows - Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas - will now conclude the 2019 dates. Tickets for these rescheduled dates are on sale now at LiveNation.com. The trek will also include a newly announced June 11th stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prior to his 2019 dates, Ozzy will headline a special New Year’s Eve Ozzfest spectacular at the Forum in Los Angeles.

On his upcoming farewell world tour, produced by Live Nation, Osbourne will celebrate more than five decades as a performer (both as a solo artist and as lead singer of Black Sabbath which formed in 1968). This tour, expected to take Ozzy around the world with dates into 2020, will mark the end of global touring for the legendary artist, though he will continue to perform select live shows in the future. Throughout his career, Ozzy has sold more than 100 million records.

This will mark the first time Megadeth will join Osbourne for a full tour, although they have performed together previously at Ozzfest and other festivals around the world. Megadeth burst onto the scene thirty years ago, virtually inventing a genre with their debut album Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! sold more than 38 million albums worldwide, earning numerous accolades including a 2017 Grammy Award for “Best Metal Performance” for the title track of their fifteenth studio album Dystopia, 11 additional Grammy nominations, a Silver Clio for their Dystopia campaign and scored five consecutive platinum albums - including 1992’s two-million-selling Countdown To Extinction.

North American dates:

May

29 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

31 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

June

2 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

15 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

18 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

28 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

30 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

July

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

6 - St. Paul MN - Xcel Energy Center

9 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

11 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

13 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

16 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

20 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

23 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

(Photo - Mark Weiss)