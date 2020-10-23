PALLBEARER Share "The Making Of Forgotten Days" Video As New Album Arrives Via Nuclear Blast

Pallbearer celebrate today’s arrival of Forgotten Days, via Nuclear Blast, with the release of “The Making Of Forgotten Days”, a deep dive into the making of the eight-song album.

“It’s been inspiring creatively, I think we’ve written so much more material over the past year than ever before,” bass player / songwriter Joseph D. Rowland explains in the first moments of the interview. “We were able to really let some of the lyrics develop earlier in the process than we have in the past. We were able to really focus in on ideas, develop riffs, with lyrical patterns in mind, themes in mind… this time there was so much more opportunity to tightly hone in on those things.”

Forgotten Days is the Little Rock, Arkansas-born band’s fourth full-length album. The Randall Dunn (Sunn O))), Earth, Johan Johannson) produced effort was recorded at Sonic Ranch Studios in West Texas. Michael Lierly, drummer Mark Lierly’s brother, once again created the album’s artwork, crafting images that were roughly hewn yet heartbreaking in their expressive heft. The striking cover, by Michael Lierly, is the ideal foil to Pallbearer’s thick musical and lyrical melancholia.

Forgotten Days tracklisting:

"Forgotten Days"

"Riverbed"

"Stasis"

"Silver Wings"

"The Quicksand Of Existing"

"Vengeance & Ruination"

"Rite Of Passage"

"Caledonia"

