PANTERA - Limited Edition Mini-Guitars To Be Unveiled At San Diego Comic Con

“I’ve been a huge Pantera fan since 1991. Their records hold such a unique place in my heart and were there to help me through the ups and downs of life. I not only wanted to make a tribute to this band I love so much but to also honor Dimebag Darrell and his legacy in music. However, now with the passing of his brother, Vinnie Paul, we feel that this tribute is even more important than for fans. It has made what was going to be a celebration of the band and their meaning to everyone into a bittersweet tribute to the Abbott brothers,” explains CEO of War Machine Marketing, Ro Kohli.

The tribute he speaks of is War Machine Marketing’s special San Diego Comic Con run of Pantera mini-guitars, made in conjunction with Axe Heaven, themed to some of the band’s most popular albums. The following officially sanctioned and numbered mini-guitars, based on the titles of Pantera albums, will be available in the following quantities.

These are available individually:

Vulgar Display Of Power: Qty: 333

Far Beyond Driven: Qty: 333

Great Southern Trendkill: Qty: 333

These are only available as part of an entire set:

Far Beyond Bootleg: Qty: 150

Great Southern Trendkill (Alt. cover): Qty: 150

There will be 30 sets of all 5 guitars available and 36 each of the 3 main guitars available each day. Due to the extremely limited nature of these guitars, a raffle will be held each day to determine the order of who can purchase them.

In addition to these limited-edition mini-guitars, an even more limited-edition tribute item is being created for all the dedicated fans that buy a set of the mini-guitars at San Diego Comic Con.

“We had been working on these guitars for the last 3 months and are so happy with how amazing they look. My goal has been to make an exclusive item that no one’s ever made before to tie us all back together to THE MUSIC. No matter what your political affiliation, your ethnicity, your background… Pantera’s music ties us ALL together and looks beyond all the trivialities of our differences. We feel that this is now the ultimate tribute to the band, to the brothers, and to the world they opened up for their fans.” says Kohli.

He concludes with, “Rest in peace Vinnie Paul & Dimebag Darrell... Gone but never forgotten.”