PARADISE LOST Discuss Releasing Music During The Nu Metal Era - "It Ruined Everything"; Video

In this new video, Paradise Lost's Nick Holmes (vocals) and Greg Mackintosh (lead guitar) discuss their albums Host and Believe In Nothing being released during the nu metal era, and how the music scene shifted after that.

On June 29th, Paradise Lost will release a new version of their eighth full-length album Believe In Nothing that initially saw the light of day in 2000. The band was never really satisfied with the overall production and artwork of this record, Jaime Gomez Arellano remixed and remastered the twelve tracks and Branca Studio designed a dark and moody new cover artwork, to bring it closer to the initial vision that the band once had for their gothic rock album.

"It's no secret that we were never entirely happy with the production on this record, despite really liking the songs," states Nick Holmes. "It's been a long time coming, but we finally found the right moment to go back into the studio with Gomez and play around with it. We hope you all enjoy the remixed version so you can hear how the songs were meant to sound."

Believe In Nothing - Remixed & Remastered will be available in the following formats:

- Digipack CD

- Bi-coloured LP

- White LP

- Standard Black LP

+ T-Shirt Bundles

Pre-order via the following links:

- Official Omerch Store

- Nuclear Blast Mailorder

- Digital

New artwork by Branca Studio.

Tracklisting:

"I Am Nothing"

"Mouth"

"Fader"

"Look At Me Now"

"Illumination"

"Something Real"

"Divided"

"Sell It To The World"

"Never Again"

"Control"

"No Reason"

"World Pretending"

Bonus tracks:

"Gone"

"Leave This Alone"

"Mouth" lyric video: