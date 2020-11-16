PERIPHERY Guitarist MISHA MANSOOR Showcases His Signature Pro Juggernaut HT7P; Video

In a new video from Jackson Guitars, Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor runs down the specs of his Pro Series Signature Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT7P in Black Burst Burl. Watch below, and get more info here.

Periphery have released their first live album, the 10-song Periphery: Live In London. Order here.

Periphery: Live in London tracklisting:

"Reptile"

"CHVRCH BVRNER"

"Remain Indoors"

"Follow Your Ghost"

"Scarlet"

"Marigold"

"It’s Only Smiles"

"Psychosphere"

"Blood Eagle"

"Lune"

"Marigold":

Periphery is:

Jake Bowen (guitar, programming)

Matt Halpern (drums)

Mark Holcomb (guitar)

Misha Mansoor (guitar, programming)

Spencer Sotelo (vocals)