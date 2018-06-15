PHEAR Welcome New Guitarist PAT ROGERS To The Fold

Canadian crushers Phear have checked in with the following update:

"Okay Boyz and Girlz, it’s time for Phear to get back to work! Please welcome our new guitarist Pat Rogers (Profaner, Hallows Die) to the Phear Team!! Now it's gonna get really heavy!"

Phear recently released a video for “Motives Unknown”, a track off their 2015 album Insanitarium.

The band previously released a music video for “Dirty Work”, featured on their five-track EP, The Curse Lives On (out now). Watch the video below:

The Curse Lives On follows Phear’s debut full-length, Insanitarium, and the EP is spearheaded by the ultimate cover that ups the irons!! BraveWords recently premiered the video for the band’s daring and axe-cellent cover of the Iron Maiden epic “Rime Of The Ancient Mariner”. The clip can be seen below.

“Rime Of The Ancient Mariner” video:

Order The Curse Lives On EP below:

For more details visit Phearband.com.