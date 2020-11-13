PHIL CAMPBELL On MOTÖRHEAD Classic "Ace Of Spades" - "We Loved Playing The Song All The Way Through Our Careers"

Guesting on Rockin' Metal Revival, formet Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell looked back on his audition for the band and offered his thoughts on their classic, "Ace Of Spades".

Campbell on the first time he played "Ace Of Spades":

"At the audition for Motörhead. Lem fired his bass up in a medium-sized room - it wasn't particularly large - and as soon as he switched on the amp and strummed the chords... oh God! And then the first time we went into 'Ace of Spades', it was like being on an airplane for the first time. The energy was fantastic and we loved playing the song all the way through our careers.

I remember Lem said to me a few times: 'Can you imagine if our hit, our one and only hit song, had been a real turkey of a song? I would be playing a horrible bloody song all night, every night for all these years!' But luckily, 'Ace of Spades' is a brilliant track and you all used to get off on the energy of it, and Lem played it like he had just written it every night. So it's a great wake-up call every night from when we fired into that."

The Great Frog - who have been began making distinctive silver jewellery from their small ominous black shop in central London nearly 50 years ago - have launched an exclusive Motörhead Ace Of Spades anniversary pendant and t-shirt.

Pre-order their new official Motörhead 'Ace of Spades' Anniversary Pendant by November 15th and you could win a Motorhead 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Vinyl Boxset.

The Great Frog states: “Limited to only 100, each pendant is individually numbered and is a true collector's item. We're also releasing a limited-edition T-shirt which is available for sale online now. We expect these to sell out, so grab one while you can! When they're gone, they're gone.”