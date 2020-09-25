PHIL CAMPBELL Talks Songwriting For New Solo Album - "There Are Five Musical Minds Contributing; It Makes Things Quite A Bit Easier For Myself"

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's Justin Beckner, Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell talked about the forthcoming Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons album, We're The Bastards, to be released on November 13 via Nuclear Blast.

UG: "When you were writing songs with Motörhead, all the songs had to sound like Motorhead because of the back-catalog. So you had old songs dictating the sound of new songs. Was it kind of a breath of fresh air, to be able to write music with different sounds? Were there some sounds that surprised you as songs evolved on this record?

Campbell: "Yeah, because there's another six-string guitar player in the band. So instead of three of us in Motörhead, there are five musical minds contributing. It makes things quite a bit easier for myself. In Motörhead, there would be quite a few times where we'd be sitting around and everyone would be waiting for me to come up with this miraculous riff or something like that after a while. That kind of pressure gets to you. It got harder with Motörhead, as years went by, to come up with something fresh. We managed to do it all the time but it didn't get easier year by year; definitely for me, anyway, it got a bit harder.

I don't know. I just love the big sounds and how tight the album is. It's got some great melodies and some great playing on there. I think it's just a really fantastic rock album. It slows down in the middle again with 'Desert Song,' that's a bit of a break. Then, there's some punk in there with 'Destroyed' and some classic hard rock throughout."

Singer Neil Starr on the new Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons album: "It’s definitely great to know that we have an audience now. We know there are people that want to hear it, but the truth is that we just had fun with it. Once again, we made the record we wanted to make and it’s been really exciting. It was awesome to take our minds off everything and just concentrate on recording a kick ass album for the fans to enjoy"

In celebration of the announcement, the band released the first single, "Son Of A Gun", together with an amazing music video. Check it out below.

Phil Campbell about the new single: "We’re really excited to announce the release of our new single 'Son Of A Gun', it will blow your head off!"

The album will be available as CD, limited digipack including four bonus tracks, 2LP Gold, 2LP Sparkle (UK exclusive), digital album, 2 LP Orange/Black Splatter (Mailorder + Wholesale exclusive) and 2LP Black.

Tracklisting:

"We're The Bastards"

"Son Of A Gun"

"Promises Are Poison"

"Born To Roam"

"Animals"

"Bite My Tongue"

"Desert Song"

"Keep Your Jacket On"

"Lie To Me"

"Riding Straight To Hell"

"Hate Machine"

"Destroyed"

"Waves"

Bonus tracks (limited digipak):

"Big Mouth" (Live)

"Freak Show" (Live)

"Dark Days" (Live)

"Rock 'n' Roll" (Live)

