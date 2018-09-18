Philadelphia’s DEVIL MASTER Sign With Relapse Records; Manifestations Compilation Due In November

Relapse Records has announced the signing of Philadelphia’s Devil Master. Devil Master have been spitting in the face of convention since forming in 2016 with their raw, twisted brand of death rock meets black metal punk mayhem. In addition to the signing, Devil Master announce preorders for Manifestations, a compilation of the band’s full catalog, two sold out demos from 2016 & 2017 (S/T & Inhabit The Corpse); remixed, remastered, and sounding more malevolent than before; plus available on vinyl together for the first time.

Watch Devil Master’s music video featuring footage from the classic psychological horror Carnival of Souls and edited by Dwid Hellion (Integrity), for “Obscene Charade” below.

Devil Master comments on signing to Relapse and their impending debut album:

"Relapse Records' store in Philly was crucial to all of us growing up scoring Bathory, Celtic Frost, Danzig etc merch, corrupting and burning an eternal impression in our then fragile minds that has gone unmatched. It's an honor to be able to work with Relapse Records and Arthur Rizk, two titans of the underground, on our upcoming debut LP in spreading the spells that DEVIL IS YOUR MASTER!!!"

Devil Master’s Manifestations compilation is due out November 2nd on CD/LP/Digital. Physical preorders are available on Relapse.com and digital preorders are available here.

Devil Master will release their debut full-length album in early 2019. The band is recording the album in Philadelphia with producer Arthur Rizk (Code Orange, Power Trip, Volahn).

Additionally, Devil Master are confirmed for various concerts through late 2018 / early 2019. The band will perform at Metal Punk Death Fest in Brooklyn, NY with labelmates Outer Heaven; Not Dead Fest in Toronto, ON; Street Metal Massacre Fest in Philadelphia, PA with Midnight; a Halloween special in New York with Christian Death and the Ghost of A389 Gathering in Baltimore, MD with labelmates Integrity, Full Of Hell, Genocide Pact & Ilsa.

Tracklisting:

“The Devil Master (Devil Is Your Master)”

“Distorted Paths / Fear The Future Gleam”

“Failure To Die”

“Sex With Succubus”

“Inhabit The Corpse”

“Obscene Charade”

“Gates Of Pain”

“Blood On My Shroud”

“Obscene Charade”:

(Photo by: Kassandra C & A.P.)