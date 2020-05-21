PHILIP ANSELMO - "SLAYER Means So Much To Me"

Vocalist Philip Anselmo (Pantera, Down) was recently interviewed as part of The Last Show, a video series for road crew relief. During the Q&A session, which can be seen below, Phil was asked, what was the last show you went to as a fan, prior to the COVID-19 shutdown of concerts?

Anselmo: "Slayer in LA, that was a spectacle! Two nights in LA (November 29 and 30, 2019). I mean, shit, King Diamond came out to a show. It was great seeing everybody and meeting all those people. Just the massiveness of Slayer... nothing really beats it, nothing. That was a tough day, the last show. This'll be hard for a lot of people to believe, but I actually cried for a lot of the day. Slayer, man, Slayer means so much to me. I can only think back of being 15 or 16 - however old I was, Hell Awaits came out, and hearing it for the first time; there was no going back."