PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Announce 2020 European Festival Appearances; Video Message

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will kick off their anticipated US tour supporting Slayer this weekend. The Final Campaign - which marks the last leg of Slayer's farewell world tour - begins November 2 in Asheville, North Carolina and runs through November 30 in Los Angeles, California.

Additional support will be provided by Primus and Ministry. Playing a special Vulgar Display Of Pantera set, the band's performance will be comprised of Illegals tunes alongside Pantera hits. Get there early. Shows start at 6 PM sharp.

Following the Slayer dates, the band will head to Mexico City in December for a special performance at Force Fest. In January, they will make their way to Japan for three special shows with labelmates King Parrot and Palm and have begun confirming European summer festival appearances including Metal Days, Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Brutal Assault, and Blood Stock.

View a special tour message below:



Tour dates:

November (with Slayer, Primus, Ministry)

2 - Explore Asheville Arena - Asheville, NC

3 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

5 - Salem Civic Center - Salem, VA

6 - Giant Center - Hershey, PA

8 - Mass Mutual Center - Springfield, MA

9 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

11 - KFC Yum Center - Louisville, KY

12 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

14 - TaxSlayer Arena - Moline, IL

15 - Denny Sanford Center - Sioux Falls, SD

17 - Fargodome - Fargo, ND

18 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

20 - Broadmore Arena - Colorado Springs, CO

22 - Rimrock Arena - Billings, MT

24 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA

26 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

27 - MGM Arena - Las Vegas, NV

30 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

December

2 - Force Fest - Mexico City, MX

January (with King Parrot, Palm)

28 - Liquidroom - Tokyo, JP

29 - Club Quattro - Nagoya, JP

30 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, JP

July

25 - Metal Days 2020 - Tolmin, Slovenia

30 - Rockstadt Extreme Fest - Rasnov, Romania

August

5 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic

6 - Bloodstock - Derbyshire, UK

(Photo - Joseph P. Dorignac IV)