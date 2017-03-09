PHOBIA Streaming “Damaged” Track From Upcoming Lifeless God Album

Solidifying themselves as the undisputed kings of the grindcore underworld, Phobia return with their sixth full length album, Lifeless God, due on June 2nd via Willowtip Records. The album can be pre-ordered via the label website, or at Bandcamp.

Not straying far from the formula that they have been crafting for over 26 years, this is another chapter in Phobia's legacy of unrelenting speed. Tracked at Trench studios with engineer John Haddad, Lifeless God is 20 tracks of no bullshit, pure fucking grind that is punk as fuck, and never slows down.

This album also sees the return of Danny Walker on drums, Leon Del Muerte on guitar, and original member Bruce Reeves into the fold.

"This record is a true statement of living a self autonomous life… It’s also always awesome to work with this veteran phobia lineup, nothing can be short from brutal,” comments vocalist and founding member Shane “The Pain” Mclachlan.

Tracklisting:

“Out From The Ashes”

“Escalate To Madness”

“Killed It”

“Corpse Slayer”

“Damaged”

“Fuck Power Violence”

“Intimidator”

“Devotion”

“Human Default = Suck At Life”

“Everythings Vicious”

“Coward To Hate”

“Party In Hell”

“Tramatized”

“Outlaw Punks”

“Death To Freedom”

“Last Out”

“Torment Inside”

“New 4th Reich”

“From Where It Came”

“Lifeless God”

"Damaged":