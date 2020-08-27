PINK FLOYD Legend DAVID GILMOUR's Top 5 Vocal Performances Celebrated; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"David Gilmour is unquestionably, one of the most talented and influential players in rock history. Hey music junkies, the Professor of Rock always here to celebrate the greatest artists and the greatest songs of all time. We’ll point out some specific highlights of his brilliant guitar work later in this piece. But, this episode specifically recognizes Gilmour’s electrifying vocal prowess: Distinctive, penetrating, and majestic. The music of Pink Floyd is raised by his incredible voice. Here we celebrate that fact."