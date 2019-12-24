PIST.ON - New Album Delayed

Reunited American gloomy melodic metallers Pist.On have issued the following album update (or not):

"Many of you have been waiting a long time for a new Pist.On album and we have been just as eager to give you something new to listen to. Sadly the wait will have to go on. We've had a setback with the label we were preparing to work with, leaving it impossible for us to continue work on the album. Pre-production is complete and we were ready to start recording in January for a release in June. Plans for the album are on hold for the foreseeable future while we look for a way forward. It’s a huge disappointment to us all that this will not be happening. Thanks for hanging in there, we appreciate your loyalty."

Pist.On's last release was the Saves EP, independently issued in 2001.

Pist.On's current lineup features:

Henry Font - vocals / guitar

Burton Gans - guitar

Jack Hanley - bass

Jeff McManus - drums