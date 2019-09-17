PLAGUE YEARS Release “Hellborn” Music Video

Detroit metal mainstays, Plague Years, have released a brand-new video for their single, “Hellborn”, today. The track comes from their LP titled, Unholy Infestation, which came out last year.

“This song is about the Hellborn committing genocide on a world that God has abandoned,” says the band. “Hellborn is a breed of people reborn from the dead who are recruited for Hell’s Army. Anyone who follows our band we consider them, Hellborn.”

The band announced their new label home with eOne earlier this year. Plague Years have plans to enter the studio with Nick Morris at Elaire Studios (The Black Dahlia Murder) to begin work on new material to be released next year. Plague Years also announced a batch of dates in October with Skeletal Remains and Frozen Soul.

Tour dates:

October

12 – Hamtramck, MI – Kelly’s Bar

14 – Kansas City, MO – Encore at Uptown

15 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake

16 – Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8

19 – Tucson, AZ – The Divebar

20 – San Antonio, TX – Tin Sisters Cantina

21 – Austin, TX – 523 Thompson Lane

22 – Dallas, TX – Double Wide

23 – Little Rock, AR – Vino’s

25 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s