Poland’s DESTROYERS Reunite For The First Time In 26 Years

Polish legendary thrash metal band Destroyers (well-remembered by the old-school metal fans attending the first editions of cult Metalmania Festival) haved announced their reunion. Year 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Noc Królowej Żądzy (Night of the Lusty Queen) - on this occasion the band will perform a special exclusive show during Helicon Metal Festival, which will be held on March 30th in VooDoo Club (Warsaw, Poland). It will be their first live show since 1992.

Besides Destroyers, the festival’s line-up also includes: STOS (the group, led by the charismatic vocalist Irena Bol, reactivated exclusively for the festival), MonstruM (who will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album next year) and young rockers Savager. The festival will be headlined by the German group Sacred Steel, visiting Poland for the second time in their career. According to the promoter’s statement, line-up will be extended with one more band soon to be announced.

