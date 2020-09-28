Portugal's KANDIA Sign With Frontiers; Label Debut To Arrive In 2021

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of Kandia, an alternative metal band from Portugal, to a multi-album deal. The band is currently working on their label debut, which is planned for release in 2021.

Kandia is one of the first bands signed through the Frontiers & Beyond initiative, which was launched by the label with the intent to sign bands who will be part of the next generation of hard rock and metal.

“We are excited and very eager to work with Frontiers," says the band. "The label is passionate about music and we are proud to be part of the family. Our new album will definitely have our identity, but we always like to experiment with new things. These hard times that we are going through are giving us much inspiration, so this record will be filled with different emotions."

Kandia started in November 2007, founded by singer Nya Cruz and guitarist André Da Cruz. They decided to name the band Kandia - to obfuscate, to blind by light - as they felt it would represent the positivity they wanted to radiate. Influenced by progressive rock bands such as A Perfect Circle, Tool, Porcupine Tree, Pink Floyd, and metal giants like Metallica and Pantera, the band was able to find a unique sound joining all these influences in their songwriting. Musically, Kandia create raw, melodic, and sensual music that delivers positive messages while not leaving the aggressiveness out of the music.

Kandia has released two full length albums thus far, both produced by Daniel Cardoso (Anathema), and one EP. At the end of 2019, once again partnered with Cardoso to begin writing a new album. In May 2020, they released the song “4 Walls” as a taste of what's to come. More songs are now being written, with a full length album anticipated for release in 2021.

To get a taste of the band's style, see below: