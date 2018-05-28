POUND - Seattle Math Grind Duo Premiers "x.---.x.---.x.---.x.---" Music Video

Seattle duo Pound will release its debut, self-titled album on July 13th on Silent Pendulum Records. A video for "x.---.x.---.x.---.x.---" can be found below.

Pound - the duo of Ryan Schutte and David Stickney - takes influence from across the spectrum of grind and doom, from Nasum to Sleep, then chops up these influences and delivers its own brand of hyper-shred-math that twists and turns relentlessly, dropping occasionally into monstrous grooves. This is instrumental irreverence capable of dazzling tech-heads and Neanderthals equally.

As shown in the video for "x.---.x.---.x.---.x.---", Pound's unique setup consists of a baritone 9-string guitar and two drum kits positioned at a 90-degree angle. The sounds extracted from these unorthodox instruments adds up to an entirely new vibe that belongs only to Pound.

Debut album Pound was mixed and mastered by Dave Otero at Flatline Audio (Primitive Man, Cattle Decapitation). The music's machine-like nature is reflected in the song titles - each title is a symbolic representation of a rhythm contained in the song.

Tracklisting:

"x..x..x..x..x..x..x"

"x.---.x.---.x.---.x.---"

"x.x-.x-x.-x.x"

"--.x-x.--"

"-..-..-.x-..-..-..-..-..x..-..-..-..-...."

"-xx.-.xxxx-xx.-.xxxx-xx.-.xx"

"-.x-.x-x-.x-.x-.x-.x-x"

"-x--x--x--x--x.x-x.x-x.x-x.x"

"x.---.x.---.x.---.x.---" video:

Founded in Seattle in 2008, Pound honed its sound and vision for a full decade before finally immortalizing it in album form. Debut album Pound is a tour-de-force, showcasing a purely passionate style, located entirely outside the box.

Guitarist Ryan Schutte warns: "When I hit my octave pedals on the clean rig, you feel it. It shakes the room. We rattled all the bottles off a bar once... At a show a few years back, my bass cab burst into flames and a foot of fire shot out the front." Stay tuned for Pound's next live dates.

Lineup:

Ryan Schutte - baritone 9-string guitar

David Stickney - drums