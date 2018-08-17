POWERWOLF, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, DANKO JONES, DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN, J.B.O. Live At Summer Breeze 2018; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Sets Streaming

The 2018 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival is currently underway in Dinkelsbühl. WDR Rockpalast has been live streaming performances from the event, and you can now watch full sets from Powerwolf, Suicidal Tendencies, Danko Jones, Die Apokalyptischen, and J.B.O., below:

BraveWords is on the scene at Summer Breeze. Check out updates and photos from Day 1 and Day 2, and stay tuned for more over the coming days.