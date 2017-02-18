PROFANITY – First Taste Of The Art Of Sickness Album

On April 21st, Profanity are returning with a new full-length: The Art Of Sickness on Apostasy Records. The first taste of the record can be heard below. The band state: "The album is more technical as well as more progressive at the same time and 'Who Leaves Stays' is the perfect example for that. It’s not the typical pre-release single because it is the longest song on the whole album (7:43 min running-time). Nonetheless, this is also the reason why it’s able to present all the album’s elements: unleashed drum-frenzy, complex structures, but also memorable guitar-melodies and a nearly pompous middle section."





Recorded at Iguana Studios (Spheron, Imperium Dekadenz, Necrophagist) with producer Christoph Brandes the new songs will bring all tech death gourmets to the scene. To make the album even more diverse, the band invited guests like Terrance Hobbs (Suffocation), Adrie Kloosterwaard (Sinister), Ricky Myers (Disgorge, Suffocation), Christian Münzner (Alkaloid, ex-Obscura) as well as their ex-bassist Martl Bauer.

The artwork was done by Pär Olofsson:

Tracklisting:

“The Great Obstacle”

“Who Leaves Stays”

“Mouth Of Nepotism”

“Recreating Bliss”

“Specific Souls”

“Better Left Alone”